Video: Hoonigan releases update, tribute to celebrate the life of Ken Block

The world of car and driving enthusiasts is still coming to grips with the loss of rally icon, car video pioneer, and all-round action sport guru, Ken Block. A touching tribute video has been sent out by Block’s motorsport and apparel brand, Hoonigan.

Ken Block died at the age of 55 on January 2, 2022, following a snowmobile accident near his ranch in Utah, USA. He leaves behind a wife and three children.

Although Ken Block competed in various motorsports events, including the World Rally Championship, Rally America National Championship, X Games, and rallycross, Block was perhaps most famous, at least initially, for his awesome ‘gymkhana’ videos.

These videos, now up to number 10 excluding four other similarly-themed videos, helped forge online car communities and reshaped automotive videography. His videos showcased not only incredible driving skills but also very cool high-speed footage and edge-of-your-seat choreography.

The team at Hoonigan is still processing his passing, but they have sent out a message to fans to thank them for their support. The team is also planning to release more videos in the near future, including videos featuring Ken Block that were filmed last year. Click play below for the update, which includes a touching tribute to Block.

