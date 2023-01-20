2022 Peugeot 3008 GT Sport review (video)

Positioned as an entry-premium entrant, the Peugeot 3008 is a minnow in the big pond of Australia’s medium SUV market. Recently treated to a facelift that echoes the upcoming, all-new 308, the 3008 aims to lure buyers who lust for something a bit more upmarket than a CX-5 or RAV4 and are prepared to pay a bit more.

The 3008 range kicks off from $50,075 for the Allure model, and then up to $53,414 for the GT petrol, and then $62,931 for the range-topping GT Sport as tested here. This is the flagship of the non-electrified models, but a plug-in hybrid GT Sport can be had for a whopping $84,790 (with 222kW total system output). All prices exclude on-road costs.

Having shifted just 722 units in all of 2022, sales are down 38.4 per cent compared with 2021 sales in Australia. To be fair though, this is more of a premium, niche player than a volume-chaser. Does the 2022 Peugeot 3008 GT Sport have what it takes to win your hard-earned dollars? Read on to find out.

2022 Peugeot 3008 GT Sport – THE SPECS

Engine: 1.6-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder

Output: 133kW@5500rpm / 250Nm@1650rpm

Transmission: Eight-speed auto

Drive type: Front-wheel drive

Wheels: F & R: 19×7.5, 205/55

ANCAP: Five stars

Tare weight: 1397kg

Power-to-weight: 10.50:1 (kg:kW)

Official fuel economy: 5.6L/100km

Economy during test: 6.8L/100km

Fuel capacity/Type: 53L/95 RON

Power efficiency: 23.75kW:L/100km

0-60km/h: 4.31 seconds*

0-100km/h: 8.89 seconds*

60-110km/h: 5.93 seconds*

1/4 mile: 16.54 seconds at 141.9km/h*

Max acceleration: 0.607g

100-0km/h braking: 3.01 seconds at 37.26 metres*

Max deceleration: -1.271g

Decibel at idle: 39*

Peak decibel at 60-100km/h: 79*

Priced from: $63,431

* Figures as tested by PerformanceDrive on the day. Factory claims may be different

2022 Peugeot 3008 GT Sport – THE PACKAGE

The first thing that grabs you when you lock eyes on the Pug is its striking Celebes Blue no-cost colour option. The teal green best highlights the revised intricate new grille and frosted rear cat claw taillights. This was further emphasised by the 3008’s ‘black pack’ featuring blacked-out badging and grille logo. 19-inch ‘Washington’ alloy wheels complete the whoa factor and make this a real eye-catcher.

Proportionally, the 3008 appears deceptively wider and squatter than typical SUVs. At 4447mm long, 1841mm wide and 1624mm tall, it is slightly shorter than the Mazda CX-5. The wheelbase is 2675mm long, and ground clearance is 219mm, meaning it is still very easy to get in and out of. The rear bench is set lower than the front, which is helpful for mobility-impaired passengers.

Utilising Peugeot’s lightweight EMP2 platform gives the 3008 GT Sport an impressive tare mass of 1397kg. We must note, however, that this is front-wheel drive – no all-wheel drive is available (except for the PHEV). Towing is rated at 1550kg braked, or 750kg unbraked, and boot space varies between 591L with the rear seats up, and 1670L when they are folded down.

Being a top of the range (except PHEV) model, the 3008 GT Sport sports the most lavish interpretation of Peugeot’s i-cockpit theme. In our opinion, this is a lush interior most worthy of the asking price. Detail highlights include open pore ‘Lime Wood’ that seamlessly blends upper and lower dash sections, Nappa leather seats with geometric patterns and well-placed LED ambient lighting, including two parallel lines along the panoramic moonroof, like a runway at an airport. The material on the top of the dash is a bit hard but this is a minor criticism at best.

Sitting atop the dash are a 10-inch infotainment system and a 12.3-inch configurable digital IP. The latter features crisp graphics, with superb animations and effects. One enjoyable feature is the ability to block out all unnecessary information except speed and fuel. It is augmented by a head-up display system.

Cast your gaze across to the left and things start to get a bit less rosy. The 3008 has a 10-inch infotainment system that features in-built GPS navigation, digital radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and is visually pleasing enough. It is underscored by a series of neat, glossy piano keys to access most functions, but these can be distracting to operate. We wish there were buttons for home, back and to turn the (low definition) cameras on and then it would be more user-friendly.

You can’t stay mad at it for long, however – particularly when you discover the massage button to the right of the seat. Featuring a variety of massage styles, ‘Cat Paw’ was our favourite, with a delicate yet firm kneading action akin to a large feline masseuse. It adds just an extra layer of relaxation to seats that are already very supportive, with extendable under-thigh support and memory functions.

A 10-speaker FOCAL stereo system provided impressive bass and mostly distortion-free sound output, across a variety of musical genres we tried. However, speak with your dealer about this as the global semi-conductor shortages means some Peugeot models are missing out on this stereo unit.

On the subject of safety, the GT Sport features a multitude of active driver assistance technologies such as adaptive cruise, lane keep assist, AEB, and all the expected airbags. You can find the full ANCAP report here for the results of its five-star safety analysis.

Servicing is carried out at unusually generous 20,000km intervals, or every 12 months, whichever occurs first, with capped-price visits varying between $429 and $820. Peugeot also provides a five-year, unlimited-distance warranty for its vehicles in Australia.

2022 Peugeot 3008 GT Sport – THE DRIVE

Now onto the oily bits and pieces. The 3008 GT Sport is powered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder, which generates 133kW at a lowish 550rpm, and 250Nm available from as low as 1650rpm. We feel the 165kW unit seen in some 308 models would be a better fit for a sporting flagship like this but that’s just us. This is a minor bump up from the 121kW tune seen in the 3008 GT.

It is connected to an eight-speed automatic with paddle shifters, unlike the GT which uses a six-speed auto. Peugeot quotes a 0-100km/h time of 8.8 seconds, and average fuel consumption of 5.6L/100km. We achieved 8.89 seconds during Vbox testing, and 6.8L/100km with mixed driving. Until recently, a 131kW/400Nm 2.0 turbo-diesel was available on the GT Sport, but now it is only available on the GT model.

Hit the console-mounted start button, pull the angular, electronic shifter into D and it’s time to see how the 3008 GT Sport drives.

In spite of the car’s power output and two more gear ratios than the Allure and GT, there seems to be a bit more turbo-lag off the line than we would have liked. This is not helped by the start-stop system, which requires several menu inputs to switch off every time you drive. Once up and running, in-gear acceleration is strong, particularly at freeway speeds where the car feels more at home.

There are Sport and Eco modes, with the former feeling a bit too highly-strung around town for our liking. It also pipes some artificial engine noise into the cabin, which has a nice growly timbre to it. The IP also changes to a racy red theme when this mode is selected.

It’s the backroads where the 3008 GT Sport really comes into its own, however. At first, the lack of initial body roll is disconcerting, but the trade-off is very eager turn-in and outstanding mid-corner speed for a car of this type. The 205/55 Michelin tyres not only offer loads of grip and communication but are good at suppressing road noise too.

The agility and overall dynamics of the 3008 GT Sport are, in our opinion, superior to the Mazda CX-5 – long considered the class benchmark. This is where the European pedigree shines through and you’ll be glad you stumped up the extra dollars for the privilege.

2022 Peugeot 3008 GT Sport – THE VIDEO

2022 Peugeot 3008 GT Sport – THE VERDICT

In a market of generic, me-too SUVs, the 3008 GT Sport offers a real point of distinction and class, with a great character overall. As mentioned above, there are some minor flaws we wish the French company would work on, but it remains a very neat package. The recent facelift only augments the car’s existing strengths.

If you want a dynamic and luxurious medium SUV that’s entertaining to drive, the 3008 GT Sport dares to be different to the default Japanese and German choices and is worth checking out.

PROS:

– Looks great, especially in Celebes Blue

– Interior feels very classy overall, massage seats

– Best-in-class dynamics and high-speed stability

– Excellent fuel consumption

CONS:

– Some turbo lag

– Flawed ergonomics; especially infotainment system and HVAC

