Meet the 662kW BRABUS 900, based on Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600

Fancy a luxurious lounge room that can rocket from 0-100km/h in just 4.2 seconds? As it turns out, BRABUS might have something for you, called the 900, based on the latest Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600.

That’s right, BRABUS is back with another insane creation, this time stretching the GLS 600 platform to the absolute limit with a high-powered luxurious cruise ship that packs a mean punch.

BRABUS has been busy at revising the stock 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, increasing the capacity by 500cc to 4.5 litres, as well as throwing a pair of massive custom turbochargers into the mix, with the end result standing at 662kW (900PS) and a maximum torque figure of 1250Nm.

The end result is a 0-100km/h run in 4.2 seconds, and a limited top speed of 320km/h. This means it is one of the quickest and fastest SUVs of its kind.

BRABUS has had to limit the standard torque output to 1050Nm, though, in the interest of sparing the powertrain from too much pain and extending its lifespan, which receives a three-year or 100,000km warranty.

Other mechanical updates include a revised air intake and fuel system for the added engine capacity, as well as a new stainless-steel exhaust and a new air suspension system that drops the ride height by 25mm.

Around the body, there’s a unique carbon fibre elements for the front grille, rear diffuser and wheel arches, while the massive 24-inch forged wheels are given the traditionally all-black BRABUS treatment, too.

Inside, there’s a huge heaping of bare carbon wrapping around the dashboard and centre console, with quilted leather and beige highlights rounding out the premium decor, while the rear of the cabin receives a first of first-class seats.

In reality, though, every GLS 600 from BRABUS comes made to order with a seemingly endless amount of options to select from, meaning you’ll struggle to find any two that are alike. Pricing all depends on selections made.