For Sale: Original 1974 Ford XB Falcon GT, 160,000km on the clock

February 24, 2021
Cool Finds, Ford, Interest, V8

An original 1974 Ford XB Falcon GT is up for sale and will go up for auction later this week, owned by the same family since new. It has just over 160,000km on the clock.

The XB Falcon GT was the last of the classic GT Falcons. It was available in sedan and hardtop coupe form, and showcased a distinct ‘twin nostril’ bonnet inspired by the Mach 1 Mustang. Purely by production numbers, the XB GT was the most popular GT Falcon model series, with a total of 2899 units manufactured.

This example up for sale is featured in the classic Apollo Blue colour with a silver bonnet stripe, and was originally optioned with the Protection Pack (also included with the sale). Inside is a traditional black vinyl trim, complete with a huge factory three-spoke steering wheel. There are no major modifications to the car, and it even comes with the original owner’s manual and workshop repair manual.

Power comes from the iconic 5.8-litre (351ci) ‘Cleverland’ V8, hooked up to a four-speed manual. Due to emissions controls brought in at the time, it’s understood the XB GT wasn’t as fast as some of the predecessors. Although, it did debut four-wheel disc brakes. Even still, with around 224kW (300hp) to play with, it’s more than capable of turning tyres and having some fun.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

Back in 1974 the original new purchase price was just $6002, but this example is expected to fetch more than a pretty penny during the auction – other examples have sold for around $100,000 or more. What an investment. Well, without stepping into legal trouble by potentially offering financial advice, we’d suggest it could still turn quite a profit after this sale if kept in this condition into the future.

Head over to the Pickles listing for more details. Online bidding opens at 11am on Friday, February 26, and runs until Tuesday, March 2, 8pm (AEDT). It’s being held in Tasmania.

Tags
, ,

Related Articles

For Sale: 1969 Ford XT Falcon GT, original 302 V8 manual
For Sale: 1969 Ford XT Falcon GT, original 302 V8 manual September 25, 2020
For Sale: Original 1972 Porsche 911E 2.4, owned by 99yo enthusiast
For Sale: Original 1972 Porsche 911E 2.4, owned by 99yo enthusiast July 17, 2020
Ford Australia confirms Mustang Mach 1 for 2021
Ford Australia confirms Mustang Mach 1 for 2021 October 14, 2020
2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 confirmed, "most track-ready 5.0L"
2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 confirmed, "most track-ready 5.0L" May 30, 2020

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.