Tesla scraps right-hand drive Model X and S production

In a shock move, electric vehicle giant, Tesla, has confirmed that it will no longer be producing right-hand drive variants of the Model X SUV and the Model S sedan. That means no more for Australia.

The company made the call earlier this week to the surprise of many customers with a pending order in the pipeline, giving them the option of taking delivery of a left-hand drive vehicle, getting credit for another Tesla vehicle, or cancelling entirely.

In a statement emailed to customers, Tesla has reportedly said that “due to recent changes to the vehicle program, Model X will not be available in right hand drive”.

The company added: “Unfortunately, this means your order is unable to be fulfilled and will be cancelled… we understand that this may be disappointing news to receive and want to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Deliveries of the updated Model X and S for left-hand drive markets kicked off in late 2022, and by the look of the announcement, it is struggling to keep up with its production schedule for the much more lucrative LHD market.

The company hasn’t ruled out RHD deliveries altogether, stating that the Model S and X won’t be on offer for the “foreseeable future”, though we won’t be holding our breath for a fresh batch any time soon.