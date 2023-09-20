Skoda Putting Next-Gen Kodiaq and Superb To the Test Ahead of Official Reveal

Skoda has been putting the next-gen Kodiaq SUV and Superb to the test in everything from the Arctic to scorching deserts ahead of their official reveal in just a few week’s time.

The company says that it has wrapped up its international test program for the Kodiaq and Superb after throwing it in –30C temperatures in the Arctic Circle and 50C in the Arizona desert – with a tonne of trailer hauling thrown in for good measure.

More specifically, Skoda was testing out the towing capabilities of its plug-in hybrid powertrains in a range of conditions, measuring their energy use, regenerative braking systems and fuel economy figures.

Skoda says that both the next-gen Superb and the Kodiaq will be offered with PHEV powertrains at the top of the lineup, with electric range figures standing around the 100km mark.

Now that the testing phases have wrapped up, Skoda is preparing the Kodiaq and the Superb for their official reveals “in the coming weeks.”

“Only the best is good enough for our customers,” says Johannes Neft, Skoda’s Board Member for Technical Development.

“For that reason, we push our cars to the limit, simulating and testing everything our customers might face during their journeys.”

“Our vehicles complete well over a million kilometres in urban traffic, on country roads and on motorways within a few months – a distance an average customer would need 40 years to cover,” he added.