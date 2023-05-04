Subaru launches Nurburgring 24 Hours assault with 280kW WRX STI

Subaru Technica International (STI) has confirmed it will take part in this year’s Nurburgring 24 Hours endurance event, marking its 14th entry into the iconic race.

STI has enlisted the help of factory driver Carlo van Dam, race legend Tim Shrick and Japanese drivers Hideki Yamauchi and Taktu Iguchi to get its hands on the SP4T class trophy.

The SP4T class features turbocharged engines with capacities between 2.0 – 2.6-litres, which the WRX NBR Challenge sits comfortably between with its 2.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder.

STI says the unit produces 280kW at 5500rpm, with peak torque figures of 590Nm at 3500rpm. This is channelled to all fours via a six-speed sequential transmission.

The WRX NBR Challenge rides on 18-inch BBS alloys wrapped in Falken rubber measuring 280/680, with braking power supplied by a set of six-piston front and four-piston rear calipers.

The company says it has installed a set of larger ball joints for the front lower arms, a larger exhaust system, implemented an aerodynamic flat floor design and installed a stiffer tower bar bracket.

We’ll see just how well STI’s WRX NBR Challenge holds up against its competitors when the lights go off at the Nurburgring 24 Hours on May 18.