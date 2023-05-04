Car News Rolls-Royce Turbo

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible production coming to an end

Rolls-Royce has announced the sun is setting on the Dawn, a convertible that has played a key role in the company’s expansion as the single best-selling open-top ‘Roller to make its way off the Goodwood factory floor.

The Rolls-Royce Dawn first made its debut at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show and was designed as an entry-point into Rolls-Royce’s convertible range, rather than simply chopping off the roof of its more affordable Wraith.

It was launched with a 6.6-litre twin-turbocharged V12 producing 420kW/780Nm, which Rolls fortified with a fire-breathing V12 under the Black Badge sub-brand.

We haven’t had any official word from Rolls-Royce for the Dawn’s potential replacement, though it seems more than likely that an open-top version of the battery-electric Spectre would fit in nicely as the company looks to transition to an electrified lineup. Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO at Rolls-Royce, said:

“As production of Dawn draws to a close, we can reflect on an extraordinary chapter in the marque’s history. This beautiful motor car perfectly embodies contemporary luxury while celebrating the marque’s founding principles and heritage.”

