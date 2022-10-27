RAM expanding Melbourne plant as sales records mount in Australia

RAM Trucks Australia has announced plans to expand its remanufacturing footprint in Melbourne after a very positive 12 months of sales here in Australia.

For the month of September, 2022, RAM delivered 604 units to customers, marking a 45 per cent increase over the same time last year, while year-to-date sales for 2022 stand at 4153 units – a 101 per cent increase over the previous year.

All up, RAM has sold 17,115 units to Australian customers, with another 904 making their way over to New Zealand; all of which are imported to Australia from the United States and remanufactured into right-hand drive in Clayton South, Victoria.

Following the growing popularity in Australia, RAM says its facility, which is currently operating three production lines 24-hours-a-day, is set to increase its output from 10,000 vehicles per year to 20,000. The 16,025-square-metre facility has two production lines for the RAM 1500 DS and DT, with another set up for its heavy-duty 2500 and 3500 trucks.

In total, RAM Trucks is currently Australia’s largest vehicle manufacturer with 641 employees on the books and partnerships with a heap of businesses within the locally-sourced parts supply chain. Head of RAM International, Bob Graczyk, recently visited the Melbourne factory, saying:

“Australia is a super important market for us outside of North America, and the growth that we’ve seen here over the last few years has been phenomenal. Outside of the US, we sell more full-sized pick-up trucks than Ford and GM combined, and Australia representing a market share of more than 70 per cent, is a big contributor of that.”

“We’re 100 per cent supportive of the remanufacturing process here,” he added, saying that RAM International has “full confidence in the team here to protect our brand, and to protect our truck”.