McLaren 750S uses Bowers & Wilkins 1400W bespoke sound system

McLaren has teamed up with Bowers & Wilkins once again, this time for a bespoke surround-sound system for the stunning 750S supercar.

If, for some reason, owners are looking to drown out the sound of McLaren’s 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, they’ll be pleased to know this is the most powerful sound system ever fitted to a McLaren.

It’s made up of two 100mm midrange speakers in each door, five 25mm aluminium tweeters in the dash, A-pillar and rear, another three 80mm midrange speakers and a pair of 200mm bass drivers.

This is all powered by a 14-channel, 1400W Class-D amplifier, making for a 12-speaker surround-sound experience that we assume will absolutely blow your socks off. McLaren’s marketing director, Andrea Bermudez, said:

“Great care, thought and expertise was dedicated to finding the precise placement and calibration of the new Bowers & Wilkins audio system in the 720S to ensure that occupants enjoy unparalleled sound quality, adding an additional layer of enjoyment to the McLaren experience.”