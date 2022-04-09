Car News Ferrari

Ferrari 812 Competizione makes Australian debut at Melbourne F1 Grand Prix

Ferrari has enlisted the help of its three-time Grand Prix winner, Charles Leclerc, to unveil its hardcore 812 Superfast-based coupe called the Ferrari 812 Competizione to Australia for the first time.

Leclerc, alongside Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto lifted the veil on a stunning all-white 812 Competizione at the Melbourne F1 Grand Prix this week. It is one of Ferrari’s most hardcore coupes.

Under that long bonnet, there’s a naturally-aspirated 6.5-litre V12 producing 610kW of power and 692Nm of torque that screams its way to 9500rpm, with power sent to the rear wheels via Ferrari’s seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Impressively, the 812 Competizione doesn’t hit its peak powerband until a stratospheric 9250rpm.

The 812 Competizione receives a 22kW power increase over the 812 Superfast, although the torque figure is 26Nm lower. In spite of the torque drop, 0-100km/h is taken care of in 2.85 seconds, while sprinting from 0-200km/h in just 7.5 seconds.

With the Competizione, Ferrari has been busy shedding weight, with lashings of carbon fibre and the removal of the rear window in favour of a sheet of aluminium contributing to a 35kg weight reduction over the standard 812 Superfast.

It comes riding on a set of 20-inch wheels wrapped in Pirelli P-Zero tyres, 275/35 up front and 315/35 behind, and features active aerodynamic bodywork that adds downforce and improves cooling.

The 812 Competizione debuts a new rear-wheel steering system, as well as an updated side slip control system to help drivers manage a drift without getting up close and personal with a wall.

If you’re interested, we’ve got some bad news. All 999 Competizione units destined for production have unfortunately been accounted for, at around $775,000 a piece.

