SsangYong Confirms Prices & Specs for MY24 Musso Ute & Rexton 4×4 SUV

SsangYong has confirmed prices and specs for its updated MY24 Musso Ute and Rexton 4×4 SUV range, with the pair picking up interior updates, a larger infotainment display and a new mid-range variant.

Kicking things off with the Musso dual-cab ute range, drive-away prices now start at $40,000 for the entry-level ELX, stretching out to $45,000 for the range-topping Musso Ultimate, while the new Musso Adventure variant is priced at $42,500.

Power for the range remains supplied by a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder pushing out 133kW of power and 400Nm of torque paired with a six-speed automatic from AISIN.

The company says the body now has lower body-to-chassis mounts, with multi-link and coil spring rear suspension standard offering payload figures of 790kg, increasing up to 1010kg with the XLV pack that adds leaf spring rear suspension.

Most upgrades come in the form of interior tweaks, with the Musso’s cabin picking up a new design with a sleek dash layout and a new, larger 12.3-inch infotainment display sitting prominently atop the dash, which is paired with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster even in the base ELX.

Standard equipment for the entry-level Musso ELX includes 17-inch alloys, cloth upholstery with a leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, a rear-view camera with front & rear parking sensors, LED indicators and a locking rear differential.

Step up to the Musso Adventure and you’ll pick up 18-inch alloys, vertical LED fog lights, leatherette upholstery with seat heating and ventilation, and the option to upgrade the multi-link coil spring rear suspension with 790kg payloads up to 880kg with the XLV pack.

Finally, the range-topping Musso Ultimate picks up some addded safety tech, a surround-view monitor, HID headlights and a heated steering wheel, while the optional Luxury Pack adds a sunroof, power-adjustable leather seats and dual-zone climate control.

For the Rexton SUV, there’s the same interior upgrades and the 12.3-inch infotainment display, with the entry-level ELX picking up LED head, tail and fog lights, 18-inch alloys, cloth upholstery, a rear-view camera with parking sensors and a decent list of safety equipment.

Stepping up to the Adventure adds a powered tailgate, leatherette upholstery with two rows of heated seats, ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel and tyre pressure monitoring.

The range-topping Ultimate picks up a panoramic sunroof, quilted leather upholstery, a surround-view monitor, three-zone climate control, ambient lighting and rear privacy glass.

Power for the SsangYong Rexton range remains supplied by the same 2.2-litre turbo-diesel unit, though it receives an eight-speed automatic transmission over the Musso’s six-speed.

Drive-away prices for the MY24 SsangYong Rexton can be found below, with the first deliveries arriving to Australia in October.

Rexton ELX: $50,00

Rexton Adventure: $54,000

Rexton Ultimate: $58,000