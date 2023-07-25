Skoda Teases 2024 Superb with Plug-in Hybrid Tech Ahead of November Reveal

Skoda has given us a taste of what to expect from its next-generation Superb range when it arrives in November, with a more spacious platform and range of new powertrains headlining the release.

The fourth-generation Superb is larger than any of its predecessors, measuring 43mm longer than the previous Superb in hatchback form, while the wheelbase now spans 2841mm in total.

It’s the same platform we saw VW testing out in their ninth-generation Passat with both receiving the Volkswagen MQB Evo platform.

In much the same way as the Passat, Skoda says this has allowed more space inside the cabin, as well as beefed-up its boot space figures to 645L in the hatch and 690L in the wagon variant.

You can view a full run-down of how the updated platform stack up against the outgoing Superb below.

Dimensions Škoda Superb hatchback Škoda Superb estate Length [mm] 4,912 (+43) 4,902 (+40) Width [mm] 1,849 (–15) 1,849 (–15) Height [mm] 1,481 (+12) 1,482 (+5) Wheelbase [mm] 2,841 2,841 Headroom in front seats [mm] 1,049 (+11) 1,049 (+7) Headroom in rear seats [mm] 986 (+6) 1,008 (+8) Luggage capacity [litres] 645 (+20) 690 (+30)

On the styling front, Skoda has draped the Superb in camouflage for now, though we can see a set of new slimmed-down three-dimensional Bi-LED crystalline head and tail lights paired with a more prominent front grille design.

Under the bonnet, Skoda has detailed a total of seven powertrain options for the Superb, featuring three petrol and two diesel variants, a mild-hybrid and a range-topping plug-in hybrid.

A brief rundown of the engine options globally for the Skoda Superb include a pair of 2.0-litre TDIs producing 110kW/150Nm and 142kW/193Nm, respectively, while outputs of the 2.0-litre TSI petrol range stand at 150kW/204Nm and 195kW/265Nm.

Skoda’s 1.5-litre mild-hybrid unit produces 110kW/150Nm while the range-topping 1.5-litre TSI iV plug-in hybrid kicks out 150kW/204Nm, with all-electric range figures of more than 100km thanks to a larger 25.7kWh battery pack.

All powertrains are paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission – with the exception of the PHEV’s six-speed DSG – while there’s the option of an all-wheel drive system for each of the range-toppers.

It’s yet to be confirmed which variants will be heading to Australia, with the Superb set for a 2024 launch.

Inside, Skoda says that the cabin now features more physical inputs for the driver and front passenger, in much the same way the latest-gen Passat and Tiguan back-tracked on VW’s controversial touch-sensitive inputs.

The infotainment display has been beefed-up to 12.9-inches, with the gear lever making its way to the steering wheel for a less cluttered centre console design, though the company hasn’t given us any photos of the interior just yet.

The interior tweaks are expected to increase storage options inside the Superb’s cabin, with the centre console no longer tasked with accommodating a transmission lever.

Rounding out the updates is even more safety tech as standard, with turn assistance and crossroad assist joining the range of active safety gear, as well as a new predictive cyclist protection system.

We’ll be sure to report back on any pricing and further specification details of the 2024 Skoda Superb closer to its launch next year.