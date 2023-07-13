Revamped Interior, More Space & Plug-in Hybrid Tech Confirmed for Ninth Gen VW Passat

Volkswagen has released images of the ninth-generation Passat sedan and wagon being put through its paces in a final development round ahead of its launch in the first quarter of 2024.

Amongst a range of updates, Volkswagen has detailed a revamped cabin design that does away with the polarising touch-sensitive controls, while adding to interior space thanks to the MQB Evo platform’s extended wheelbase.

That platform has allowed VW to power the Passat with a range of turbo-diesel, turbo-petrol, mild hybrid petrol engines and an updated plug-in hybrid variant dubbed the eHybrid.

Power outputs are yet to be confirmed for the new plug-in hybrid unit, though VW says it offers an added 100km of electric range over the current Passat GTE PHEV, with DC fast charging on offer for the first time.

All up, the upcoming Passat measures 140mm longer than the current model, which the company says has enabled an additional 50mm of legroom and increased its boot space figures by 40L to 690L in total.

There’s also a new optional adaptive chassis control system with two-vale shock absorbers, a new electromechanical steering setup, new anti-roll bars and a sharper steering ratio.

The adaptive suspension setup is connected to VW’s vehicle dynamics manager, the MQB system that debuted in the latest-generation Golf GTI which controls the electronic locking differential and offers wheel-specific braking and shock absorber pressure.

The Passat also picks up a set of new IQ.Light LED matrix headlights, with a horizontal LED strip for the tail lights at the rear end.

Inside, the Passat picks up a set of new ergoActive front seats which can be optioned with seat heating, ventilation and a massage setting, while the cabin is headlined by a new design philosophy that moves away from fiddly touch-sensitive inputs.

Not too long ago, VW’s chief, Thomas Schafer conceded the haptic controls “definitely did a lot of damage” to the company’s image, which it has been quick to remedy in the latest Tiguan and Passat, both of which move away from the previous design.

The cabin is headlined by a new 12.9-inch display, with the option of a larger 15-inch display for the infotainment system and a head-up display for the driver, while the steering wheel picks up physical buttons once again.

Volkswagen says we can expect to see the ninth-generation Passat hit dealerships in the first quarter of 2024, with the company yet to confirm which variants will be headed to Australia.