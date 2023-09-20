Third-Gen VW Tiguan Revealed with Plug-in Hybrid Range-Topper

Volkswagen has officially revealed its third-generation Tiguan SUV, complete with an all-new modular platform, a revamped interior layout, an adaptive chassis control system and a plug-in range-topper headlining the long list of updates.

On the styling front, the new Tiguan picks up a slightly more aggressive yet aerodynamic front fascia, with a new set of flat LED headlights, glass-covered horizontal strip, air intakes on the side of the bumper and a new LED light strip at the rear end.

The third-gen Tiguan is the first of the range to pick up VW’s latst IQ.Light matrix LED haedlights which, with a total of 38,400 LEDs illuminating the road ahead.

As we’ve reported, the all-new Tiguan comes riding on VW’s MQB Evo platform which it shares with cars like the Mk8 Golf and the Cupra Formentor.

So far, Volkswagen has said the MQB platform can accommodate everything from its turbo-diesel (TDI), turbo-petrol (TSI), mild-hybrid (eTSI) and a new plug-in hybrid (eHybrid) powertrain, the latter of which will sit as the range-topper alongside a future performance-focussed Tiguan R.

There’s no word just yet on which powertrains will be offered here in Australia, though we do know power will be put to the road via VW’s DSG transmissions.

The new platform has also allowed for VW to introduce a revamped adaptive chassis control system paired with a vehicle dynamics manager, shared with the latest Golf GTI, which controls the electronic differential locks and the optional two-valve shock absorbers.

It has also enabled more interior space inside the cabin, as well as a 37L upgrade for boot space, which now totals 652L.

The Tiguan’s cabin has been rejigged after VW backtracked on its previous touch-sensitive controls, with the gear selector relocating to the steering wheel, with paddle shifters for every member of the range.

The cabin’s cockpit has also been cleaned up with a digital cockpit fitted as standard alongside a 15-inch OLED infotainment display and new rotary controls with a dedicated screen that can be configured to things like the media controls, driving profile or ambient lighting system.

Rounding out the upgrades inside the Tiguan, VW has installed a new set of ‘ergoActive’ seats that offer four-way lumbar adjustment and 10-chamber pressure messages, as well as seat heating and ventilation.

The latest-gen Tiguan is expected to hit dealerships in Europe in the first quarter of 2024, with Australian deliveries likely to take place later in the year.