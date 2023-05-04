For Sale: Ferrari F40 originally owned by Alain Prost

RM Sotherby has an auction coming up that features one of the most desirable supercars on the planet, with an immaculate Ferrari F40 set to go under the hammer.

Not only is this one of the 1311 Ferrari F40s to roll off the Maranello production line, it was originally gifted to none other than three-time F1 champion Alain Prost.

Prost said that he never drove the F40, which he sold a few years later to a Ferrari fanatic who asked him to sign a portion of the roofline – which remains in tact under a layer of clear coat.

With just 6000km on the clock, chassis number 83249 was built in 1989 without a set of catalytic converters or the adjustable suspension hardware fitted to more recent F40s, making it a particularly in-demand little number.

The F40 in question has been given the official Ferrari Classiche certified tick, with its original chassis, engine, gearbox and bodywork all in tact and in pristine condition.

That doesn’t look to have had much of an impact on the predicted price, with RM Sotherbys expecting the F40 to go for anywhere between 2.5 to 3 million pounds, or around AU$4.7-5.6 million.