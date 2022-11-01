Porsche global sales up 2% across Q1-Q3 2022, revenue up 15.7%

Porsche is on track for a stellar year in 2022 in terms of sales and revenue, with revenue already up 15.7 per cent for the first three quarters of this year so far.

Porsche delivered 221,512 vehicles to its customers around the world during the first nine months of this year. That’s a 2.0 per cent increase on the same period last year. As a result, sales revenue is up 15.7 per cent to 26.74 billion euros.

Operating profit over the same nine-month period is also up an impressive 40.6 per cent, to 5.05 billion euros. Net cash flow is up 13.6 per cent to 3.27 billion, and return on sales is at 18.9 per cent, up from 15.5 per cent last year (same period).

Porsche says the increase in sales revenue was driven by attractive products in the current showroom with higher proceeds per vehicle. Exchange rates and higher volumes also helped. Porsche deputy chairman Lutz Meschke said:

Over the last quarter Porsche is expecting its return on sales to be in the range of 17-18 per cent to round out the full 2022 year. Meschke said: “Despite the challenging times we remain confident with respect to our strong profitability and financial and operational resilience.”

In Australia, 4099 Porsche vehicles were newly registered (sales) in the first nine months, according to September VFACTS figures. That’s up an impressive 18.9 per cent compared with the same period last year. Its most popular model has been the Macan, making up 1995 units (up 15.7 per cent), followed by the Cayenne wagon, representing 560 sales (up 62.3 per cent).