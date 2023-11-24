Refreshed MY24 Genesis G70 Lineup Arrives Priced from $81,000

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

Genesis has taken the veil off its updated 2024 G70 sedan and Shooting Brake lineup which has picked up some mechanical upgrades, software updates and new colour options for the range priced from $81,000 before on-roads.

Here in Australia, the G70 lineup will be offered in a single, highly specified take on the shooting brake and sedan, with the 2.0T Sport Line Luxury wagon priced at $81,000 while the 3.3T Sport Luxury priced at $88,000. The Shooting Brake comes powered by Genesis’ 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder pushing out 179kW of power and 353Nm, throwing power to the rear wheels via an eight-speed transmission.

Stepping up to the Genesis G70 3.3T Sedan adds a more potent 3.3-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine producing 274kW of power and 510Nm of torque and the same eight-speed automatic.

Underneath, the Shooting Brake picks up high-performance dampers while the 3.3T sedan picks up an updated version of Genesis’ electronic control (ECS) suspension system with a Sport+ drive mode. The company says its latest generation ECS offers reduced damping lag, increased damping force, improved control logic and a wider damping force window for both softening down and hardening up.

Both variants come riding on a set of 19-inch alloys wrapped in 225/40R front and 255/35R rear Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres, a Brembo brake package and a limited-slip differential.

In terms of the visual upgrades, the 2024 Genesis G70 range boasts a new set of 19-inch alloy designs, a redesigned emblem on the front grille, three new matte finishes and a pair of new gloss hues for the bodywork. There’s also a new intelligent speed limit assist system, over-the-air software update capabilities and the addition of Genesis’ latest generation connected services system which buyers can expect to receive a five-year complimentary subscription to.

The GCS system offers everything from vehicle diagnostics and health reports, collision notifications and SOS emergency calls, remote functions, connected routing, calendar updates, parked vehicle location and a valet mode.

Inside, the 2024 Genesis G70 boasts a new 6.0-inch touchscreen LCD panel for the climate control inputs, a new Genesis emblem and multi-function switch on the leather steering wheel. There’s also a new Fog Grey upholstery option that joins the existing Obsidian Black and Sevilla Red leather finishes.

Genesis is maintaining its five-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty with the 2024 G70 range, which includes five years of complimentary servicing and 10-years’ worth of roadside assist.