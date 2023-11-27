Nissan Doubles-Down on Investments in the UK to Produce More EVs

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

Nissan has confirmed it will be investing an additional AUD $2.14 billion into its UK operations to help fast-track its production rates of electric vehicles, confirming that two new EV takes on its most popular vehicles will soon be rolling off its Sunderland production line.

The latest announcement brings Nissan’s planned investments to close to AUD $6 billion as the company looks to re-tool existing production lines and scale up production of electric vehicles ahead of goals to produce 100 per cent electric vehicles by 2030. Specifically, though, Nissan’s Ambition 2030 goal states that 100 per cent of its passenger car lineup will be made up of battery-electric options in Europe, rather than global sales.

Nevertheless, Nissan’s latest round of investments will help to spur production of the Nissan Leaf, as well as battery-electric versions of the Qashqai and the Juke SUVs.

The announcement seems to confirm reports we saw circulating earlier this year that Nissan was priming the Juke, Qashqai and even the X-Trail for a battery-electric transition by 2025.

Nissan says that its future models will have design language inspired by recent concepts like the Hyper Urban and the Hyper Adventure that showcased some radical styling and in the case of the latter, a rotating rear bench seat with retractable steps.