Mazda & Skoda Top Roy Morgan Customer Satisfaction Awards

Mazda and Skoda are surly popping the champagne today after being awarded top spots in the most recent Roy Morgan Customer Satisfaction Awards.

Mazda took out the top spot for highest levels of customer satisfaction for a major car manufacturer of the year, while Skoda was crowned the car manufacturer of the year.

Roy Morgan’s customer satisfaction surveys are some of the most significant in Australia, taking into account more than 60,000 customer interviews covering everything from the dealership experience, new car satisfaction, servicing and used car satisfaction.

Looking back just a few years, Mazda has snatched the customer satisfaction award from Isuzu Ute who posted back-to-back wins in 2020 and 2021, with Subaru taking the award for car manufacturer of the year.

Mazda’s Director of Marketing, Alastair Doak has said that “this award represents Mazda’s ongoing commitment to customer service and the strong relationship it enjoys with customers nationwide.”

“Mazda Australia and our dealer network has long focused on providing exceptional customer service, and to have that confirmed by customers through Roy Morgan’s independent research tells us that we’re on the right track.”