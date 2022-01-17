2022 Genesis GV80 now on sale in Australia, adds 6-seat luxury option

An update has been announced for the Genesis GV80 large premium SUV for 2022, bringing in a new 6-seat Luxury Package option, and enhanced equipment for others.

The 2022 Genesis GV80 is being presented in four powertrain configurations, including the 2.5T RWD, 2.5T AWD, and 3.0D AWD and 3.5T AWD. These are being offered with the Luxury Package as well as the new 6-seat Luxury Package.

Even as the Luxury Package continues from before, it now includes 18-way power adjustable front seats, with Ergo motion massage function for the front passenger as well. However, the biggest news is the 6-seat option. It includes dual 9.2-inch rear touch-screens with dual headphone jacks, wing-type headrests, and a fixed centre console for the second row.

This gives buyers a more exclusive luxury passenger experience, and also comes with additional ambient lighting and a rear wireless phone charger. It’s being offered from $13,500, and only for the 2.5T AWD, 3.0D AWD and flagship 3.5T AWD.

Other updates include 380mm front disc brakes for the 2.5T with four-piston calipers, Intelligent Speed Limit Assist for the same entry variant, and a ‘recirculation mode plus’ for the climate control. As before, all models come with an extensive list of standard features, in most cases more than what most rivals offer. Speaking about the updated model, Genesis Motors Australia, country manager, Connal Yan, said:

“We are delighted to introduce our enhanced luxury SUV flagship, the 2022 GV80. With a new 6-seat Luxury Package and a range of upgrades and refinements, 2022 GV80 continues to deliver unparalleled luxury in a compelling SUV package.”

Genesis says the new model is on sale in Australia now, with prices starting from the following (excluding on-road costs):

2022 Genesis GV70 2.5T RWD: $92,000

2022 Genesis GV70 2.5T AWD: $97,000

2022 Genesis GV70 3.0D AWD: $105,000

2022 Genesis GV70 3.5T AWD: $109,500

Luxury Package: $10,500

6-seat Luxury Package (not available on 2.5T RWD): $13,500

Matte paint: $2000