Mercedes Reveals Second-Gen AMG GT Coupe with Four Seats & 430kW V8

Mercedes-AMG has launched its second-generation GT Coupe and, surprisingly, practicality looks to be a big ticket item for the company, which has given the AMG GT some family cred with a new four-seat layout.

Officially, it’s a two-plus-two arrangement, with the platform being stretching out 182mm to 4728mm in length, 45mm wider to 1984mm and wheelbase figures growing by 70mm to a total of 2700mm.

Thankfully, though, AMG hasn’t softened the GT into a family-friendly affair, with the company launching the GT range with two tunes of the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 on offer for buyers.

The ‘base’ model, if you can call it that, the GT 55 4MATIC+ produces 350kW of power and 700Nm of torque, allowing for a 3.9 second sprint to 100km/h and a top speed of 295km/h.

Opt for the range-topping GT 63 4MATIC+ brings outputs to 430kW of power and 800Nm between 2500-4500rpm, dropping the 0-100km/h sprint to 3.2 seconds and lifting the top speed up to 315km/h.

Power is thrown to all four wheels via an nine-speed automatic transmission with updated wet clutch, with AMG’s 4MATIC system offering anything between a 50-50 power split to entirely rear-wheel drive.

The GT picks up an electronic locking rear differential and the company’s rear-wheel steering.

Underneath, there’s a new five-link aluminium suspension package with adaptive shocks over the standard anti-roll bar assembly, and four-wheel steering for the 20-inch rims wrapped in 295/35 front and 305/35 tyres at the rear.

Braking power for the AMG GT comes supplied by a set of 390mm steel discs clamped by six-piston callipers up front, with the rotors measuring 360mm at the rear which receives single-piston calipers.

The styling package features a heap of active elements to help with cooling and aerodynamics, while an optional aero package adds a more aggressive diffuser and rear wing and special vents for the wheel arches.

Inside, the cabin mirrors the design of the recently-launched Mercedes-AMG SL 63 with the usual lashings of carbon fibre, leather and metallic highlights on show.

There’s a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster for the driver, paired with an 11.9-inch infotainment display – both with unique AMG graphics – with added telemetry installed to monitor lap times, G-forces and braking pressure.

Up front, there’s a set of sports seats, with the rear picking up a more modest set of seats reserved for primarily for children, similar to what you’ll find in the rear of a Porsche 911.

The stretched platform has also allowed for more boot space inside the GT, with cargo storage growing from 285L up to 321L in the second-gen GT, expanding to a total of 675L with the load cover removed.

Mercedes-AMG is yet to confirm pricing for the second-gen GT here in Australia, with the first examples anticipated for late 2023, or early 2024.