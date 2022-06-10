BMW M3 Touring debut confirmed for 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed

This year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed is looking to be one of the biggest we’ve seen yet, with BMW M set to continue its 50th anniversary celebrations there by unveiling its first-ever M3 Touring at the iconic event.

To mark the celebrations, BMW is bringing more than a handful of creations to the event, including one that will be shown to the public for the first time. Yep, the all-new BMW M3 Touring will make it world premiere. The M4 CSL and iX1 will also make their UK debut at the event, joined by the all-electric i7.

BMW is particularly excited about the release of the new M4 CSL, which receives a big power increase over the M3 and M4 Competition, kicking up 405kW while shedding more than 100kg. It results in the fastest lap time for any BMW road car ever at the Nurburgring, setting a time of 7:15.677.

BMW will be hosting guests at its Central Feature stand and handing out keys to cars like the iX M60, i4 M50 and iX3 for public test drives.

Sitting pretty on the BMW stand will be an iconic 3.0 CSL, joined by an M1 Procar from the late ’70s, an E90 3 Series World Touring Car, and the Le Mans-conquering V12 LMR that will take part in the hill climb event on the Thursday.

Also headed up the hill is Prince Leopold of Bavaria in the iconic sharknose 635CSi, and Bruno Spengler in the Z4 GTR.

All up, BMW has a huge array of activities in store to celebrate its most famous creations over the past 50 years, while showcasing the technology that will underpin the next 50 years of BMW M division. BMW M’s CEO, Frank van Meel, said:

“There can be no better place to celebrate our 50th anniversary than among our fans at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, surrounded by the iconic cars that have cemented our position in motorsport history. We’ll also spend our time at the world-famous event looking to the future, with a selection of exciting new models from our innovative electrified line-up, and the global premiere of the eagerly-anticipated first-ever BMW M3 Touring.”