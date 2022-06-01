Renault Australia confirms electric Kangoo & Master E-TECH vans

Renault has announced the expansion of its all-electric light commercial vehicle range with confirmation of the Kangoo and Master E-TECH vans, set for the Australian market.

The Kangoo E-TECH comes powered by a single electric motor producing 90kW of power and 245Nm of torque, with power supplied by a 45kWh lithium-ion battery pack that promises a WLTP-certified 300km of driving range.

Three levels of regenerative braking will be packaged into the Kangoo’s all-electric architecture, with the most powerful regen’ setting offering one-pedal driving, as well as a new heat pump that dramatically increases energy efficiency by up to 85km, according to Renault.

The pack can be fast-charged with the included DC cable up to 80kW that offers 170km of driving range in 30 minutes, while a 22kW three-phase charger is also included with the Kangoo.

Renault says that in spite of having to accommodate a bulky battery pack under the floor, the Kangoo’s cargo capacity remains unchanged at 3900L in the L1 variant and 4900L in the long-format variant. Payload capacity and towing figures remain unchanged at 600kg and 500kg, respectively.

For those looking to carry even more cargo, Renault’s Master Van E-TECH receives a 52kWh lithium-ion battery pack that is WLTP-certified for up to 200km of driving, which powers an e-motor producing a fairly unimpressive 57kW and 225Nm. It receives the same three-stage regenerative braking package and charging capabilities.

Renault is expanding its Master Van E-TECH lineup with the number of variants growing from six to fifteen in total, with three different lengths and heights available for different commercial needs. The four van options feature cargo storage ranging from 8000 to 15,000L, with the cab-floor variants rated to carry up to 20,000L of cargo.

The company says that its battery packs will be protected by an eight-year/160,000km warranty, during which Renault will be happy to replace the pack if capacity drops to less than 70 per cent of its nominal value.

Renault is yet to confirm prices and specifications for Australian deliveries. The Kangoo E-TECH is set to arrive in 2023 with the Master E-TECH to follow in 2024. Both models will come with a heap of safety equipment as standard, including a rear-view camera with front and rear park assist, side wind assistance, lane departure warnings and an active emergency braking system for city streets and highway driving.