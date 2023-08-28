Mercedes-Benz Launches EQE SUV Range for Australia, Priced from $134,900

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that its EQE SUV range will be touching down in Australia in October in a four-pronged assault with some serious power on offer in the AMG range-toppers.

As the name suggests, the EQE is Merc’s battery-electric equivalent of the GLE SUV, which offers a five-seat layout across four trim levels here for Australian buyers.

THe EQE SUV range utilises the same platform as the EQE sedan, though it is slightly more compact with its 3030mm wheelbase.

Overall, the EQE SUV range measures in at 4863mm long, 1940mm wide and stands 1686mm tall, with boot space measuring in at 520L, expanding to 1675L with the rear seats folded.

The base model, the EQE300, comes priced at $134,900 and picks up a single, rear-mounted electric motor pushing out 180kW of power and 550Nm of torque.

Juice for the single electric motor is supplied by a 90.5kWh battery pack that offers up to 539km of range on the NEDC cycle.

Upgrading to the EQE 350 4MATIC – priced at $144,900 – brings power outputs up to 215kW/760Nm from a pair of electric motors and drops the 0-100km/h sprint time to 6.3 seconds.

Stepping up to the EQE 500 4MATIC – priced at $164,900 – brings outputs to 300kW/858Nm and drops the 100km/h to 4.7 seconds.

Finally, the range-topping EQ E53 4MATIC+ is offered in two forms, with the base model pushing out 460kW/950Nm – resulting in a 0-100km/h sprint in 3.7 seconds.

Tick the box on Mercedes’ optional AMG Dynamic Plus package and you’ll get peak power outputs of 505kW and torque figures of 1050Nm that help the EQE SUV sprint to 100km/h in 3.7 seconds.

Standard equipment for the entry-level EQE 300 includes an AMG Line interior package with leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, Matrix LED haedlights, 21-inch alloys, climate control, ambient lighting and a powered boot lift.

The base EQE 300 SUV also picks up a head-up display, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.8-inch infotainment system paired with a 3D Burmester surround sound system with Dolby Atmos.

Step up to the EQE 350 and you pick up the more powerful dual-motor configuration and a ‘transparent bonnet’ parking camera, while the step up to the EQE 500 adds the even more powerful dual-motor arrangement.

Finally, the range-topping EQE 53 picks up 22-inch alloys with red brake calipers, an upgraded AMG styling package, rear-wheel steering, adaptive air suspension, a Nappa leather AMG steering wheel, heated and ventilated seats and a surround-view camera.

Pricing for the Mercdes-Benz EQE SUV range here in Australia can be found below; these do not include on-road costs.