2020 Toyota GR Yaris revealed, confirmed for Australia (video)

January 10, 2020
Car News, Toyota, Turbo, Videos

Been longing for Toyota to come up with a cool hot hatch? Well, check out this; the Toyota GR Yaris, also known as the Yaris GR-4. It’s certainly worth the wait.

This is the next product from Toyota’s Gazoo Racing department, following the recent introduction of the GR Supra. It’s based on the latest Yaris, and it’s pitched as a “rally car for the road”, Toyota says. After checking out the specs, we’re sure you’ll agree.

Power comes from a new 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine, which should produce an especially exciting soundtrack. Aside from the sound though, the unit also produces an impressive 192kW and 360Nm, making it one of the most powerful compact hot hatches in the class.

All of this is sent through a proper six-speed manual transmission and into a “GR-Four” all-wheel drive system. This also sets a new benchmark for this particularly class. Toyota hasn’t mentioned any 0-100km/h times yet, but, as you can probably imagine, it’s going to be quick. Especially with a kerb weight of just 1280kg. Speaking about the car, Toyota Australia vice president sales and marketing Sean Hanley said:

“The GR Yaris is an exciting well-rounded vehicle that exemplifies Toyota’s commitment to producing ever-better cars, offering compelling performance that will appeal to a broad range of enthusiasts. It is a rally car for the road that pushes vehicle performance to the limit and will enhance the image of the Toyota and Yaris brands.”

Yep, that’s a quote from the Australian hub. Toyota Australia has confirmed the GR Yaris will go on sale locally “later this year”. It will slot in at the top of the new Yaris range, which will launch within five months, the company says.

See below for the initial specs (final Australian specs yet to be announced). And check out the video further below for more (we will update this story with better photos as soon as we find some).

ENGINE  
Type 3 in-line cylinders
Valve mechanism DOHC 12-valve with VVT-i
Fuel system D4S – direct & indirect injection
Supercharging Single-scroll turbo
Displacement (cm3) 1618
Bore x stroke (mm) 87.5 X 89.7
Compression ratio 10.5:1
Max. power (kW) 192
-Max. torque  (Nm) 360
Emissions level Euro 6d Temp
TRANSMISSION GR-FOUR 4WD system
Type Manual 6
PERFORMANCE  
Power to weight ratio (kg/kW) 6.7
Max. speed (km/h) 230 (electronically limited)
CHASSIS  
Front suspension MacPherson
Rear suspension Double wishbone
Steering Rack & pinion, electric power steering
Min. turning circle (m) 10.8
Brakes
Front (diameter mm) Ventilated disc (356)
4pot fixed calliper
Rear (diameter mm) Ventilated disc (297)
2-pot fixed calliper
Tyres Dunlop SP Sport MAXX050
– dimension 225/40 R 18
EXTERIOR DIMENSIONS (mm)
Overall length 3995
Overall width 1805
Overall height 1460
Wheelbase 2558
Front track 1530
Rear track 1560
WEIGHT (kg)  
Kerb weight (without driver) 1280

Tags
, ,

Related Articles

Toyota Yaris GR-4 previewed again, AWD confirmed (video)Toyota Yaris GR-4 previewed again, AWD confirmed (video) December 5, 2019
Toyota GR Yaris debut confirmed for January 10 (video)Toyota GR Yaris debut confirmed for January 10 (video) December 11, 2019
All-new 2020 Toyota Yaris revealed, debuts 1.5 hybridAll-new 2020 Toyota Yaris revealed, debuts 1.5 hybrid October 16, 2019
Audi RS Q8 revealed, confirmed for Australia Q3 2020Audi RS Q8 revealed, confirmed for Australia Q3 2020 November 21, 2019

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice.com.au. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car





Stay In Touch

© 2019 PerformanceDrive