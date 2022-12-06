2023 Toyota Yaris Cross GR Sport now on sale in Australia

Toyota has added a new Yaris Cross variant to the lineup in Australia, with the introduction of the exciting GR Sport treatment for the 2WD hybrid.

The Yaris Cross GR Sport is based on the existing GXL 2WD hybrid, and receives a retuned and lowered suspension system and a handful of styling tweaks over the standard model.

Special hardware touches for the Yaris Cross GR Sport include a 10mm drop to the ride height, stiffer control arms at the front and the adoption of an underfloor brace to help stiffen up the Yaris Cross’s platform. Toyota Australia’s vice president sales, marketing and franchise operations, Sean Hanley, said:

“Vehicles like the Yaris Cross GR Sport offer customers a sporty aesthetic and a more dynamic focus on driving characteristics reaffirming Toyota’s commitment to delivering ever better cars that are as exciting to drive as they look.”

It remains powered by Toyota’s 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol unit producing 67kW/120Nm, with added power from a pair of electric motors at the front axle that contribute to a combined output of 85kW, with official fuel economy figures standing at 3.8L/100km on the combined cycle.

On the styling front, the GR Sport variant picks up a black mesh front grille and rear bumper, a rear diffuser, special 18-inch alloy wheels, red brake calipers, black mirror caps and GR badges all around the bodywork.

Inside, the GR Sport gains a set of faux leather seats with upgraded bolstering, perforated faux suede upholstery, aluminium pedals and some gun metal highlights for the gear lever, dash and door surrounds.

As we’ve mentioned, the GR Sport variant is based on the existing GXL 2WD hybrid equipment list, which means LED headlights, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, panoramic-view monitor and a 7.0-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto fitted as standard.

Prices for the updated 2023 Toyota Yaris Cross range can be found below (excludes on-road costs):