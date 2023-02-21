Video: YouTuber thrashes Ferrari F8, to provoke lawsuit?

While cars like the Porsche 911 Dakar and the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato might be somewhat more suited to the task, YouTuber WhistlinDiesel has been busy conducting his own type of durability testing for the Ferrari F8 Tributo.

If you know him, you’ll either love or hate him. For those that aren’t acquainted, meet YouTuber Cody Detwiler of the WhistlinDiesel channel, who has clocked up almost 5 million subscribers.

His lastest video showcases a one-of-a kind durability and off-road test for the Ferrari F8, and to our surprise, it actually proved itself quite a capable hill climber for a 520kW, mid-engined, rear-wheel drive exotic supercar straight out of the factory.

WhistlinDiesel’s other popular durability tests include dropping a Mercedes-AMG G-Class through a house, chewing through two R32 Nissan Skyline GT-Rs and a face-off pretty much the only car that can handle his heavy touch, the Toyota HiLux. We’ll spare you the rest of the details and let you feast your eyes on this one – it’s quite the clip.

Knowing just how notorious Ferrari is for handing out cease and desist letters when their owners behave in a way that doesn’t honour its Maranello HQ, WhistlinDiesel should keep an eye on his letterbox in the coming days.