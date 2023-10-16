Volkswagen Confirms Power & Range Figures for Range-topping ID.4 GTX

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

Volkswagen has confirmed power, torque and range figures for the upcoming ID.4 and ID.5 battery-electric vehicles, including the range-topping ID.4 GTX.

While the ID.4 has been on sale in Europe for quite some time now, Volkswagen says that Aussie buyers will be getting their hands on a refreshed version of the ID.4 which picks up a more powerful electric motor setup and a revamped interior with more tech as standard. The ID.4 and ID.5 in ‘Pro’ form will come powered by a single electric motor mounted at the rear axle that produces 210kW of power, with torque figures jumping a massive 75 per cent up from 310NM to 545Nm.

The all-wheel-drive ID.4 Pro 4Motion produces the same 210kW of power thanks to an additional electric motor, offering a 15kW premium over the first-gen ID.4. More exciting news, however, is that Aussie buyers will be getting the ID.4 and ID.5 in ‘GTX’ form, both of which kick out 250kW of power (30kW than the first-gen GTX range) that helps to drop 0-100km/h sprint times to 5.4 seconds.

It’s unsure if the entry-level ID.4 Pure will be offered here in Australia, but for the record, it kicks out 125kW of power from a single electric motor.

What we do know, however, is that power for most of the range comes supplied by a 77kWh battery pack that offers up to 556km on the WLTP test cycle, marking an increase of 17km over the first-gen ID.4, while the entry-level ID.4 Pure picks up a 52kWh battery pack. Inside the cabin, the ID.4 and ID.5 will come boasting revamped interior layout and software updates for the 12.9-inch infotainment display, with the driver picking up their own digital instrument cluster.

There’s also a new voice assistant, cloud-based weather updates and the option of a 10-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. We reported last week that VW’s Aussie Director had been taking the ID.4 on a 2000km road trip to East Coast dealerships ahead of its launch in the middle of next year.

The company will be sure to update us with any more specifications or pricing details for the ID.4 and ID.5 here in Australia.