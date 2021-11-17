2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS unveiled, on sale in Australia

Introducing the most hardcore, most track-ready road legal iteration of the Porsche 718 Cayman ever. The GT4 RS. It has just debuted at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

Building on from the already-bonkers Cayman GT4, the RS adds an extra layer of track preparation and capability. It becomes the new flagship variant of the 718 family, and is inspired by cars such as the 911 GT3 and GT3 Cup racing car.

Power comes from a 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six engine, similar to that in the 911 GT3 Cup car actually, producing 368kW and 450Nm, with a 9000rpm redline. That’s up 59kW and 20Nm over the Cayman GT4.

Matched up to the unit is a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (PDK) as standard, with no manual option. It helps the sports car – or racing car we should say – sprint from 0-100km/h in a claimed 3.4 seconds (down from 3.9 in the GT4 PDK). It also facilities a top speed of 315km/h (up from 302km/h in the GT4).

As per the usual RS mantra, the GT4 RS has undergone a healthy weight-loss program, offering a DIN (full tank, no passengers) weight of 1415kg. That’s 35kg less than the GT4 PDK. The loss is thanks to a carbon fibre bonnet and front guards, special lightweight carpet inside, lightweight rear window, and unique door panels with nets and opening loops.

In other areas, the GT4 RS uses unique suspension with a 30mm reduction in ride height, bespoke vents and intakes for the bodywork, and a big rear wing with aluminium struts. Overall, the RS produces around 25 per cent more downforce at speed compared with the GT4.

Out on the Nurburgring Porsche brand ambassador Jorg Bergmeister did a lap in just 7:04.300, which is 23.6 seconds quicker than the GT4. This was achieved on the 20.6km course.

Buyers will be able to option for the Weissach package as well, which adds carbon fibre finish for the cooling intakes, bonnet, side mirror trims, and rear wing, as well as titanium exhaust outlets, and a set of 20-inch forged aluminium or magnesium wheels.

Porsche Australia has confirmed the new variant is on sale priced from $300,800 (excluding on-road costs). Local deliveries are set to commence in the middle of 2022.