Manhart unveils ‘GLR 700’ kit for Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S

If you’re somehow unimpressed by the 375kW/700Nm on offer in the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S, you’ll be glad to know the absolute nut-cases over at Manhart have released a significant upgrade.

It comes in the form of the all-new GLR 700, and the crew at Manhart must know they’ve got something good up their sleeves, because they’re limiting production to just 10 units in total.

The upgrade starts by taking the already impressive 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 powering the GLC 63 S, and giving it the Manhart performance treatment. This kit includes a significant software remap for the ECU, as well as hardware improvements for the turbochargers, an intercooler update to match, as well as an all-new carbon intake, sports exhaust system and a 300-cell catalytic converter.

The result? 527kW and 905Nm. To match the increases, Manhart has upgraded the transmission to handle the not insignificant 152kW/205Nm boost, while the air suspension has been revised with new coupling rods, and sits 30mm lower overall than the stock GLC 63 S.

If you’re worried about all this extra power being disguised in the body of a stock-looking GLC 63 S, the Manhart GLR 700 receives a special satin black finish with gold contrasts, and golden 21-inch alloys, a revised front grille, and a unique interior finish with gold contrasts and Alcantara.

If you’re interested, you’d better get in contact with Manhart ASAP, because the company is producing just 10 examples as mentioned, and they won’t be around for long. Although, we’re sure Manhart will be happy to tune up your GLC to a similar level for the right money.