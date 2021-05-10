Porsche Macan electric to use 800V Taycan platform, testing begins

May 10, 2021
Car News, Electric, Porsche, SUV

Porsche has officially begun testing prototype versions of the next-gen, all-electric Macan in Europe, and we’ve had the first rudimentary specs confirmed by a Porsche board member. Its underpinnings will be shared with the Taycan sedan.

Porsche has previously confirmed that by the turn of the decade, it expects that more than 80 per cent of its vehicles will be either hybrid or pure electric, with the company hoping to become carbon-neutral by 2030. In order to meet those goals it is working on expanding its lineup of hybrid and all-electric models, with the Macan electric set to be released by 2023.

Michael Steiner, member of the Porsche board for research and development, recently spoke about the new model in a statement, confirming the SUV will borrow the electric architecture from the Taycan. Steiner said:

“Like the Taycan, the all-electric Macan, with its 800-volt architecture, will offer typical Porsche E-Performance. The all-electric Macan will be the sportiest model in its segment.”

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

Steiner says the team is working to increase the range figures in the Macan electric, compared with Taycan, and confirmed to media during a conference call that the electric SUV will have “significantly more range” than the Taycan. For reference, the EPA has rated the Taycan 4S at 326km, while the larger 93.4kWh battery pack has an official range of 484km.

Porsche confirms it will continue to offer combustion-engine Macan models along side the new electric model, at least to overlap the transition, and confirms there is a new variant on the way later this year. Steiner said:

“In Europe, demand for electric vehicles continues to rise, but the pace of change varies considerably across the world. That’s why we’re going to launch another conventionally powered successor to the current Macan in the course of 2021.”

According to reports, the electric model might not even be called the Macan, considering it won’t be built on the same platform. For now though engineers will be pitching the new electric SUV through its paces in various conditions, including in digital form via simulations. The company says it has created a fleet of 20 prototypes to kick off development. Steiner said:

“Endurance testing on closed-off testing facilities and public roads in real-life conditions is still indispensable to ensure that the vehicle structure, operational stability and reliability of hardware, software and all functions meet our high quality standards.”

Tags

Related Articles

Porsche achieves record revenue in 2020, despite sales down 3%
Porsche achieves record revenue in 2020, despite sales down 3%
Porsche global sales in 2020 down 3.0%, Australia up 2.0%
Porsche global sales in 2020 down 3.0%, Australia up 2.0%
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo previewed, perfect EV all-rounder? (video)
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo previewed, perfect EV all-rounder? (video)
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo revealed, 4S and Turbo for Australia
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo revealed, 4S and Turbo for Australia

Alexi Falson

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.