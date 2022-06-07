Australian details for 2023 Hyundai Palisade confirmed, arrives August

Hyundai Australia is getting ready to launch the facelifted 2023 Palisade, and has today confirmed specs and lineup details. It’s due to launch in August.

Two variants will be available locally, including the Elite and Highlander. These will be offered with both the 3.8-litre GDi petrol V6 matched with front-wheel drive, and the 2.2-litre turbo-diesel CRDi four-cylinder paired with all-wheel drive. All feature an eight-speed auto. Power and torque figures are yet to be confirmed, but as a guide the outgoing models (with the same engines) develop 217kW/335Nm and 147kW/440Nm, respectively.

The new model showcases an updated exterior design, mainly at the front, as revealed in April. At the front is a larger main grille which stands more vertical and sits between slimmer LED headlights, while the Elite features a sporty tinted grille theme and the Highlander gets a chrome-look finish.

As standard, both variants will come with twin 12.3-inch digital screens on the dash, running Hyundai’s new Bluelink connectivity service as well as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There’s a new voice recognition system with the MY23, and added safety tech the in form of junction turning assist, multi-collision brake and intelligent speed limit assist.

Moving up to the Highlander adds a separate taillight feature, a four-spoke leather steering (like the Elite) but in a two-tone theme, remote parking assist and parking collision avoidance assist. The flagship trim also comes with exclusive skid plates and the chrome grille, as well as a power-adjustable two-way lumbar support for the front passenger.

Both variants will be available in 7- or 8-seat configuration and come with a new 15W wireless phone charging pad (up from 5W). Safe exist assist and a front centre side airbag are also added for the 2023 model.

Overall, the new model is slightly longer (15mm) while standing at the same height and width, and using the same wheelbase as before. Some new-look 20-inch alloy wheels add further distinction over the outgoing model, with separate designs for the two trim levels. Prices will be announced closer to its launch in August.

The update is expected to see a healthy uptick in sales for the large SUV. So far this year (through May) Hyundai has sold 1776 examples of the Palisade in Australia, according to VFACTS figures. That’s up 27.3 per cent on the same period last year.