2021 Hyundai Santa Fe now on sale in Australia, hybrid confirmed

December 15, 2020
The 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe has touched down in Australia. It rides on an updated platform that supports hybrid technology, and showcases a freshened up design inside and out, while packing enhanced technology.

Four main variant lines are on sale, from the standard, Active, Elite, to the top Highlander. Initially, all four are available with either a 3.5-litre petrol V6 producing 200kW and 331Nm, or a new, all-aluminium 2.2-litre SmartStream turbo-diesel that produces 148kW and 440Nm.

The V6 is front-wheel drive and comes matched to a conventional eight-speed auto, while the diesel is hooked up to all-wheel drive and features the company’s latest eight-speed dual-clutch auto as standard. Fuel economy on the official combined cycle is rated at 10.5L/100km for the V6 (down from 10.6 in the outgoing V6), and just 6.1L/100km for the diesel (down 19 per cent on the equivalent outgoing diesel).

Overseas, the new Santa Fe is being offered with a new hybrid powertrain, similar to what’s seen in the overseas version of the new Sorento. However, this technology isn’t heading to Australia until the second half of 2021. The hybrid consists of a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder paired with a 44.2kW electric motor, combining to produce 169kW and 350Nm. It will come in as the flagship AWD petrol model.

The updated platform sees some adjustments in overall dimensions. For example, it is 15mm longer, 10mm wider, and 5mm taller. This helps to open up 39mm of additional legroom for the second row, while supporting a large cargo capacity.

All models now come standard with Hyundai’s latest SmartSense safety suite which includes a range of active systems. Some of these include a new autonomous emergency braking system now with collision-avoidance assist and junction turning, along with blind-spot collision-avoidance assist, rear cross-traffic alert also with collision-avoidance assist.

At the entry end of the grade, the standard model comes with a new 8.0-inch touch-screen media interface offering Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, along with wireless phone charging, third-row climate with second and third row vents, and a 4.2-inch digital display for the instrument cluster.

Moving up to the Elite and above gets you the new 10.25-inch touch-screen media interface, along with 20-inch alloy wheels, and third row USB charging. The Highlander adds a full 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and Nappa leather upholstery. Both of the top variants also introduce a new Harman Kardon 10-speaker sound system.

The new model is on sale now from the following prices (excluding on-road costs). PerformanceDrive is attending the Australian media launch event this week, with reviews under embargo until December 22.

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe V6 FWD: $44,700
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Active V6 FWD: $48,300
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Elite V6 FWD: $54,300
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Highlander V6 FWD: $61,700

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe 2.2 diesel AWD: $48,200
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Active 2.2 diesel AWD: $51,800
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Elite 2.2 diesel AWD: $57,800
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Highlander 2.2 diesel AWD: $65,200

