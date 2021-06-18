Porsche Australia adds Taycan RWD, Taycan 4 Cross Turismo to lineup

Porsche Australia has announced a new rear-wheel drive entry variant of the Taycan electric sedan, as well as a new Taycan 4 Cross Turismo variant for the jumped-up wagon version.

Porsche’s new entry-level Taycan is available with two battery options, with an output of either 300kW and 345Nm in overboost mode, while the Performance Battery Plus offering pushes out 350kW and 357Nm. Porsche says this translates to a 0-100km/h sprint in 5.4 seconds and a top speed of 230km/h in both forms. On a full charge, the models offer a range of 369km, or 434km with the performance battery.

The new Taycan 4 Cross Turismo comes packed with the Performance Battery Plus as standard, pushing out 350kW/500Nm in overboost mode. This offers a range of 437km, and a 0-100km/h sprint time of 5.1 seconds. This joins the existing 4S and Turbo variants of the Cross Turismo. The new additions to the Taycan family mean there are now four variants within Porsche’s all-electric sedan lineup, and three for the crossover.

Fast charging at up to 225kW is standard in the entry-level variants, while the Performance Battery Plus offers a charging capacity of up to 270kW. Every Taycan comes packaged with a Porsche charging dock, 150kW DC charger, two charging cables for industrial sockets, and a three year subscription to Chargefox fast-DC charging sites that push out between 50-350kW.

The entry-level Taycan and Taycan 4 Cross Turismo also come fitted with features like LED headlights with PDLS Plus, privacy window glazing, digital radio, 14-way comfort seats and a heated steering wheel. Surround-view parking camera, adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist, head-up display and Power Steering Plus are also standard in Australia.

The new variants are on sale now form the following prices (excluding on-road costs), with deliveries scheduled to commence early in 2022.

2021 Porsche Taycan: $156,300

2021 Porsche Taycan 4S: $194,700

2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo $276,300

2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S: $345,800

2021 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo: $176,600

2021 Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo: $205,300

2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo: $279,000