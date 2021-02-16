2021 BMW 330i Iconic Edition now on sale in Australia

February 16, 2021
BMW, Car News, Turbo

BMW Australia is sprucing up its staple 3 Series range with the launch of the 330i Iconic Edition. It includes a number of options and accessories to give it an exclusive look and feel.

The 330i sits pretty much smack-bang in the middle of the 3 Series range. It offers a good balance of performance and fuel economy, while showcasing BMW’s traditional feel-good drive experience. So, it’s no wonder the company is basing the new special edition on this variant.

For the exterior, the 330i Iconic comes equipped with 19-inch M light alloy wheels in the 791 M Black design, along with an M rear spoiler, Iconic Glow front grilles, carbon fibre side mirror caps, and BMW door protectors. It also comes with the Visibility Package, with metallic paint in Mineral White or Black Sapphire, a glass roof, BMW Laserlight headlights, and special ambient lighting.

As for the interior, it is dressed up with M seat belts, and features heated front seats. The standard 330i kit includes head-up display, digital radio via the Live Cockpit Professional user interface, wireless phone charging, and sports front seats with the full M Sport pack.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

The M Sport pack consists of adaptive M suspension, M Sport brakes, and the M Aerodynamics kit for the exterior. The Connected Package Professional is also included, with wireless smartphone integration, and the Comfort Access system with a digital key.

No changes are made to the powertrain for the special edition. That means the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder continues as usual, producing 190kW and 400Nm. This is connected to an eight-speed auto as standard, with rear-wheel drive, providing a claimed 0-100km/h time of 5.8 seconds (we’ve timed it in a dashing 5.51 seconds).

Just 200 examples of the Iconic Edition will hit the Aussie market, including 100 units in white and 100 in black. Prices start from $81,900 drive-away. BMW says the kit provides $10,000 in additional value over the regular 330i.

Tags
,

Related Articles

BMW announces 'First Edition' X5 M Competition & X6 M Competition
BMW announces 'First Edition' X5 M Competition & X6 M Competition October 20, 2020
2021 BMW X2 M Mesh Edition confirmed for Australia
2021 BMW X2 M Mesh Edition confirmed for Australia October 2, 2020
2020 Renault Koleos Black Edition announced for Australia
2020 Renault Koleos Black Edition announced for Australia June 21, 2020
BMW teams up with KITH fashion brand for M4 special edition
BMW teams up with KITH fashion brand for M4 special edition October 26, 2020

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.