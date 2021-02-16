2021 BMW 330i Iconic Edition now on sale in Australia

BMW Australia is sprucing up its staple 3 Series range with the launch of the 330i Iconic Edition. It includes a number of options and accessories to give it an exclusive look and feel.

The 330i sits pretty much smack-bang in the middle of the 3 Series range. It offers a good balance of performance and fuel economy, while showcasing BMW’s traditional feel-good drive experience. So, it’s no wonder the company is basing the new special edition on this variant.

For the exterior, the 330i Iconic comes equipped with 19-inch M light alloy wheels in the 791 M Black design, along with an M rear spoiler, Iconic Glow front grilles, carbon fibre side mirror caps, and BMW door protectors. It also comes with the Visibility Package, with metallic paint in Mineral White or Black Sapphire, a glass roof, BMW Laserlight headlights, and special ambient lighting.

As for the interior, it is dressed up with M seat belts, and features heated front seats. The standard 330i kit includes head-up display, digital radio via the Live Cockpit Professional user interface, wireless phone charging, and sports front seats with the full M Sport pack.

The M Sport pack consists of adaptive M suspension, M Sport brakes, and the M Aerodynamics kit for the exterior. The Connected Package Professional is also included, with wireless smartphone integration, and the Comfort Access system with a digital key.

No changes are made to the powertrain for the special edition. That means the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder continues as usual, producing 190kW and 400Nm. This is connected to an eight-speed auto as standard, with rear-wheel drive, providing a claimed 0-100km/h time of 5.8 seconds (we’ve timed it in a dashing 5.51 seconds).

Just 200 examples of the Iconic Edition will hit the Aussie market, including 100 units in white and 100 in black. Prices start from $81,900 drive-away. BMW says the kit provides $10,000 in additional value over the regular 330i.