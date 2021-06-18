New-look 2021 SsangYong Musso on sale in Australia from $34,990

SsangYong has announced a new-look 2021 Muss0 4×4 dual-cab ute for the Australian market, with the entry-level variant priced from just $34,990 drive-away. The company says the new model offers more sophisticated styling, and features more kit for the two-variant lineup.

New features like LED taillights and new wheel designs give the ute a fresh theme, while the body is revised and, in particular, there’s a fresh front end. LED headlights with a radically redesigned front fascia and grille offer a significantly more aggressive profile than its predecessor. A darker paint finish has also been applied to the entry-level 17-inch and step-up 18-inch alloy wheels, along with dark door handles, mirrors and lower cladding.

The powertrain remains unchanged, meaning that the 2021 Musso is powered by a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder pushing out 133kW/420Nm, with the option of a six-speed manual or automatic transmission for the entry ELX, and auto only for the top Ultimate. All variants feature part-time four-wheel drive, with high and low range, and a locking rear differential.

Ssangyong says the latest Musso offers a load volume of 1011 litres, while the Musso XLV pack adds an extra 300mm to the bed, stretching the capacity to 1262 litres. That’s around 25 per cent more than the previous shorter wheelbase Musso. The ELX has a payload capacity of 1025kg (leaf spring rear), while the step-up Ultimate is rated at 790kg (coil spring rear), or 880kg with the optional XLV package. The braked towing capacity is rated at 3500kg across the board.

Inside, all models come with an 8.0-inch touch-screen media interface running Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, with a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster display, rear-view camera, cruise control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel also coming as standard. See below for the starting prices (drive-away), and further below for range highlights. The new model officially goes on sale from July.

2021 SsangYong Musso ELX manual: $34,990

2021 SsangYong Musso ELX auto: $36,990

2021 SsangYong Musso Ultimate auto: $41,290

XLV Pack (all variants): $1500

Luxury Pack (Ultimate only): $3000

ELX – Highlights

2.2 litre Turbo Diesel engine

6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission

Part-time 4×4 with 4H / 4L range and automatic-locking rear differential

3.5 Tonne braked towing capacity

18-inch silver alloy wheels (17-inch for XLV)

Multi-link, coil spring rear suspension with 790kg payload

XLV M/T & A/T: Leaf spring rear suspension with 1025kg payload

Cruise control

AEB with Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL)

Front fog lights

8-inch touchscreen audio

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Reverse camera

Front and rear parking sensors

Leather steering wheel

7-inch instrument cluster

Ultimate – Highlights

Also includes

6-speed automatic transmission

18-inch black alloy wheels

Multi-link, coil spring rear suspension with 790kg payload (880kg payload for XLV)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Rear Cross Traffic Warning (RCTW)

Lane Change Collision Warning (LCW)

360-degree parking camera

HID Headlights

Speed Sensitive Power Steering (SSPS)

TPU Leather-look seats

Heated and vented front seats

Heated steering wheel

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Walk-away auto-door locking

Ultimate with Luxury Pack

Also includes