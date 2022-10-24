Porsche 911 GT3 RS debuts ‘Tribute to Carrera RS’ package in the USA

Love the old Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 but can’t find one to buy? Well, here’s the next-best thing. Porsche is offering a special ‘Tribute to Carrera RS’ package for the new 911 GT3 RS.

It’s not the smoothest nameplate out there, but the Porsche 911 GT3 RS with the Tribute to Carrera RS package applies a range of styling tweaks inside and out, as well as some additional accessories not usually coming as standard with the GT3 RS, including a unique NFT program.

The classic 911 Carrera RS 2.7 is an iconic, and now very expensive, variant of the 911 family. It arrived 50 years ago featuring various weight reduction measures, distinct decals and graphics against a white body, with a trademark ducktail rear spoiler. Power came from a 2.7-litre flat-six engine developing around 154kW (according to Porsche’s website). It was the first 911 to wear the Carrera name, which was a reference to the Carrera Panamericana road race.

For the tribute pack, Porsche applies special Python Green highlights to the white exterior, with Python Green side mirrors, and magnesium wheels. The colour is a throwback to the Viper Green option on the classic model, although other colours were also available. GTS3 RS graphics are also applied to the sides.

Inside you’ll find a leather and Race-Tex upholstery with green stitching to match the exterior, special illuminated door sills with “Tribute to Carrera RS” logos, an RS logo embossed onto the centre console, and the key painted in white. The special pack also comes with the Weissach Package, including various carbon fibre trimmings inside and out, and some carbon fibre chassis components.

As a bonus, customers receive a number of special accessories, including an exclusive Porsche Design watch featuring a winding rotor inspire by the GT3’s wheels, Python Green RS valve caps for the tyres, and two 1:43 scale models; a 1973 Carrera RS and a replica of the new model.

Lastly, the package comes with an NFT program with digital reward badges for customers that attend key race track days and other Porsche events. These will come with a physical vehicle graphic as well.

At this stage the Tribute to Carrara RS package is available in the USA only, and for customers currently holding an order for the new GT3 RS. Prices start from US$312,550 for the complete car and package, excluding $1450 worth of delivery, processing and handling fees.