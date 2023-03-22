Polestar unveils second BST edition with 230 variant, not for Australia

Polestar has taken the wraps off yet another performance version of the Polestar 2 sedan that we, sadly, won’t see here in Australia, with the unveiling of the BST edition 230 for Europe and North America.

The company says it has focused most of its attention on performance design details, rather than hardware, with highlights for the BST edition 230 centred on the exclusive paintwork and interior highlights.

That means you’ll find the same long-range dual motor powertrain as the BST edition 270, which kicks out a very healthy 350kW/680Nm, offering a 0-100km/h sprint in 4.4 seconds.

Underneath, the BST edition 230 picks up all the important chassis upgrades we saw on the previous BST edition 270, including a 25mm drop in the Polestar 2’s ride height, a set of adjustable Ohlins dampers, a front strut bar and 20 per cent stiffer springs.

It comes riding on a set of 21-inch alloys inspired by the Polestar 1 which are wrapped in Pirelli P Zero rubber measuring 245/35 front and rear. Stopping power is supplied by a set of Brembo calipers biting down on 440mm front and 390mm rear discs.

Unique features for the BST edition 230 include the striking green Nebula and Space black paintwork, an optional full-length body stripe and the upgraded MicroSuede upholstery made from partially recycled Nubuck leather.

Polestar says a total of 230 units are set to roll out of its factory, all of which will be making their way to either Europe or North America later this year. Australian buyers are once again left out in the rain.