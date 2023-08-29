Hyundai & Genesis Continue to Dominate J.D. Power Tech Experience Study

Hyundai and its premium arm, Genesis, have taken out both top spots in the most recent J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Tech Experience Study that showed electric vehicle owners are experiencing more problems than their internal combustion (ICE) counterparts.

In terms of the overall rankings, Genesis topped the list with a score of 656 out of a potential 1000 ‘innovation ranking’ points, followed closely behind Hyundai on 547 points.

The results were enough for Genesis to top the outright rankings for tech innovation for the third consecutive year, while Hyundai topped the mass market rankings for the fourth consecutive year.

Lexus managed to nab fourth place with a score of 533, followed closely by BWM and Kia who tied with a score of 528.

Mercedes-Benz (522) and Volvo (522) managed to score higher than the industry average of 503, while Mazda, Jaguar and Mitsubishi ranked on the lower end of the spectrum with scores of 394, 411 and 424, respectively.

J.D. Power 2023 Tech Experience Study Winners & Losers

Genesis (656)

Hyundai (547)

Lexus (533)

BMW (528)

Kia (528)

Mercedes-Benz (522)

Volvo (509)

Industry Average (503)

Volkswagen (452)

Porsche (451)

Mitsubishi (440)

Jaguar (411)

Mazda (394)

One of the major findings, according to JD Power, is that battery-electric vehicle owners were experiencing more problems with the technology fitted to their vehicles than conventional ICE owners.

Specifically, the study found there were more issues reported with advanced features of battery-electric vehicles – excluding Tesla – than internal combustion vehicles, while owner satisfaction was lower across 86% of those same features.

Interestingly, Polestar and most importantly, Tesla – who out-performed Genesis with a score of 773 – were ineligible for an official ranking because it does “not meet study award criteria.”

Individual awards went to the Chevrolet Corvette which ranked as the most convenient premium model, while the Hyundai Palisade picked up the emerging automation award for a mass market model thanks to its reverse AEB tech.

The Genesis GV80 was awarded the emerging automation award for its front cross-traffic alerts, with the BMW iX and MINI Cooper picking up the energy & sustainability award for premium and mass market models, respectively, thanks to their one-pedal driving tech.

On the infotainment and connectivity front, the BMW 3 Series’ augmented reality display was given the tick as the top premium model feature.

“Innovation through a strong advanced tech strategy is crucial for all vehicle manufacturers, especially those working to build their reputation in the electric vehicle space,” said Senior Director at J.D. Power, Kathleen Rizk.

“The perception in the industry is that most BEVs should offer many advanced technologies to compete with high-tech entrants like Tesla,” she continued.

“Success will be dependent on those manufacturers that can execute flawlessly, while ensuring the user experience is the same for those who are tech-savvy and those who are not.”