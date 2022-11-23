Car News Electric Videos

Pininfarina Battista sets 0-100km/h, 0-200km/h world records (video)

What’s the quickest production car in the world to sprint across 0-100km/h? Or 0-200km/h? Well, today, the crowns are currently in the hands of Automobili Pininfarina and its new Battista electric hypercar.

A production-spec example of the Battista recently set some records at Dubai Autodrome, with its epic Rimac-powered four-motor electric powertrain. It clocked 0-100km/h in just 1.86 seconds, and 0-60mph (97km/h) in 1.79 seconds.

The 1900hp (1417kW) beast also managed 0-200km/h in a barely believable 4.75 seconds. Some high-end sports cars that are considered very quick perform 0-100 in 4.75 seconds. Let alone reaching 200.

As a guide, the quickest production car we’ve ever tested, according to our giant performance results database, is the McLaren 720S. It managed 0-100km/h in 3.11 seconds and 0-200km/h 7.87 seconds.

Due to its 120kWh battery on board, the hypercar weighs around 2000kg. So obviously the Battista has to achieve its results with monstrous power and torque – the thing is rated at 2340Nm. It also incorporates a clever launch control system and offers optimum weight distribution. Paolo Dellacha, Automobili Pininfarina chief product and engineering officer, said:

“The combination of bespoke chassis and suspension tuning, tyres proven over many thousands of test miles and four-motor torque vectoring delivering unprecedented power enables Battista to be the fastest accelerating road-legal car in the world.”

Check out the video below to see how it goes. Some on-board footage of an acceleration run starts at about the 0:35 mark.

