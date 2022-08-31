Pagani C10 prototype (Huayra successor) spotted, debuts September 12

Ahead of Pagani’s planned debut for its all-new hypercar in just a couple of weeks’ time, a camouflaged C10 prototype has been spotted testing on public roads in Italy.

Called the C10, it is Pagani’s successor to the Huayra and is set for a production run limited to around 300 units; the first of which could arrive in 2023.

A handful of photos snapped by instagram user _tim_2712 show that Pagani’s latest and greatest hypercar will, thankfully, be a familiar-looking creation that showcases the company’s radical approach to pretty much everything that goes into its road cars.

The C10 looks set to adopt Pagani’s existing design language, at least when it comes to the rear end, where you’ll find a set of its trademark four exhaust pipes and a rear wing – likely featuring active aero elements – that makes its way between a pair of taillights.

The bodywork that makes its way back from the cockpit looks to be sitting extremely low, hinting at Pagani’s redesign of the engine bay that could see the powertrain sitting closer to the ground than previous models.

Pagani has said that the C10 range will be offered with an AMG-sourced, 6.0-litre twin-turbo V12 paired with a manual or sequential automatic, while there is also expected to be an all-electric variant in the works, too.

Pagani’s chief, Horacio Pagani has told media outlets that the company could once again look to Mercedes-AMG for its high-powered electric motors, or could even look to Lucid Motors. Lucid managed to hit 378km/h back in 2017 in a fully electric vehicle.

While it’s perhaps the more obscure option, Pagani sourcing its electric powertrain from Lucid might actually be the most likely, considering that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has purchased a 30 per cent stake in both Pagani (https://performancedrive.com.au/saudi-arabia-wealth-fund-buys-30-stake-in-pagani-2321/), and remains a majority stakeholder in Lucid.

More details will come to the surface when the C10 makes its official debut on September 12.

UPDATE: Pagani has since posted a teaser of the C10 and confirmed the name on its official Instagram page. See below. The company said:

“We are about to write a new chapter in our story, a celebration and affirmation of the vision which has always been our inspiration: to dream big and strive every day to improve, pursuing our ideals and harnessing our passion to bring them to life.”

