DMC reveals upgrades for Maserati MC20, pushes out 525kW

German tuning house DMC has taken the wraps off its latest set of visual and power enhancements for the Maserati MC20 supercar, sharpening up the styling and power for a bold new persona called the Sovrana.

On the styling front, DMC has given the MC20 a brand new carbon fibre bonnet alongside a set of GT3-inspired air intakes, a carbon radiator grille and new side sills with added airflow for the mid-engined powertrain.

Around the back, you’ll find a redesigned rear apron and more subtle rear diffuser, which is topped by a not-so-subtle carbon fibre rear wing mounted to the body with a pair of forged aluminium arms.

Far from just a set of visual tweaks, DMC has worked away in revising Maserati’s 3.0-litre Nettuno twin-turbo V6 power unit by giving it a brand new ECU, air filter and a sports exhaust to extract more grunt. Not that it needs it.

The end result is a very significant power and torque increase from 463kW and 729Nm in the standard MC20, up to 525kW and 875Nm after the modifications. All of this is thrown to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

DMC hasn’t confirmed any 0-100km/h or top speed figures just yet, but expect a pretty decent cut from Maserati’s claimed 3.3-second sprint and xxkm/h top whack.

The DMC MC20 Sovrana comes riding on a set of 20-inch front and 21-inch rear forged wheels from Canadian company, PUR, and sits 30mm lower than the standard MC20 thanks to some suspension tweaks from DMC.

Inside, there’s an entirely new interior theme with DMC throwing out Maserati’s leather upholstery in favour of its own chequer-quilted leather which is paired with a redesigned steering wheel and a set of aluminium pedals.

DMC’s MC20 package is available for the coupe and recently-unveiled MC20 Cielo roadster, which are priced from $467,000 and $528,000 respectively here in Australia.