Novitec debuts upgrades for the Lamborghini Huracan STO

The Lamborghini Huracan STO not racy or exclusive enough for you? Tuning company Novitec might have just come up with the answer.

How’s about a full carbon fibre bodykit? Not only that, some body panels are also swapped for carbon fibre items just to ensure there’s no shortage of carbon fibre. The custom front end incorporates larger intakes as well, and the engine intakes are also bigger than the standard STO ducts.

Many of the parts are in what’s known as naked carbon fibre, which essentially means the weave pattern in its structure is not covered with paint. Although a clear coat is usually applied to add gleam. Items include the side mirrors, rear diffuser, and lower skirting around the body.

Novitec can also provide tweaks to the suspension, including adding a 14-stage adjustable setup, along with lowing settings at up to 30mm decrease – speed bumps are already Lamborghini’s worst enemy, imagine less ground clearance. Novitec also offers its own NL4 centre-lock 20-inch front and 21-inch rear forged wheels, developed with Vossen.

Lastly, there are some mechanical upgrades for the powertrain available too. Novitec does a mean exhaust with bi-modal sound control, with piping made from either stainless steel or Inconel, and even gold-plated garnishes.

The company’s hasn’t mentioned any specific power increases, but with the exhaust, measuring 4.4 inches, we’d guess you’d get at least 5-10kW extra. As standard the STO uses a 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 that produces 470kW and 565Nm. It covers the 0-100km/h dash in 3.0 seconds, and 0-200km/h in 9.0 seconds.

Just 50 examples of the STO were destined for Australia, but production is not technically capped at a certain figure. Even so, it is a very unique and bespoke variant of an already-exotic vehicle. The Novitec kit would only make it more exclusive.