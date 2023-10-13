Nissan Releases Hyper Adventure Concept Ahead of Japan Mobility Show

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

Nissan has taken the wraps off yet another radical concept vehicle ahead of the Japan Mobility Show, this time in the form of an adventurous all-wheel drive electric vehicle known as the Hyper Adventure Concept.

The company says its sports SUV package is designed “for people passionate about outdoor adventures and an eco-friendly lifestyle,” which picks up an unknown powertrain paired with Nissan’s e-4ORCE all-wheel drive system.

The “large capacity” battery pack is marketed not only a source of driving power, but an onboard powerplant for your home away from home, charging devices, lights or, as Nissan states, to “recharge electric jet skis.”

It comes packing a platform offering vehicle-to-everything (V2X) capability as well as the typical vehicle-to-home (V2H) and more interestingly, vehicle-to-grid (V2G) architecture.

Inside, the interior is a typically hyper-modern interpretation we’ve come to expect from concept vehicles, though the Hyper Adventure comes packing a unique rear bench seat that can rotate 180 degrees, combined with a set of retractable steps.

The release comes just a week after Nissan previewed its Hyper Urban Concept with an extremely sharp design and much the same onboard vehicle-to-home and vehicle-to-grid architecture controlled by AI that can help pocket owners some money, selling electricity to the grid when it’s most lucrative to do so.

Both of Nissan’s concept vehicles will be on display at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show that kicks off later this month.