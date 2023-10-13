Kia Confirms Powertrain, Range and 2024 Arrival for EV5 Midsize SUV

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

Kia has confirmed some powertrain and range figures that Aussie buyers can expect from the upcoming battery electric EV5 midsize SUV which arrives here in 2024 as well as giving us a slice of what to expect from its future EV lineup with design details of the EV3 compact SUV and EV4 sedan.

Kicking off with all the important EV5 updates, Kia says that it will come riding on the E-GMP platform, with the entry-level EV5 picking up a 160kW electric motor and a 64kWh battery pack that offers around 530km of range on the CLTC test cycle. Kia says the EV5 will also pick up a long-range variant powered by the same 160kW electric motor, though juice will come supplied by a larger 88kWh battery pack good for up to 720km of range per charge on the CLTC test cycle.

There will also be a sportier version of the EV5, powered by a 160kW front-mounted motor and a 70kW motor at the rear producing a combined 230kW, with range figures dropping to an estimated 650km.

Kia also says the EV5 will be offered in GT trim, picking up “further performance features and [an] engaged driving experience,” though stopped short of confirming any more details for now. Inside the cabin, the EV5 picks up a technology package that combines a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment system in a wide display arrangement, and a 5-inch climate control display.

The infotainment system picks up the company’s latest graphic user interface with specific EV functions, with a head-up display offered as an optional extra.

Zooming out, Kia says that we can expect to see a wide range of EVs hitting the market in the coming years, with prices kicking off from $35,000 for something like the EV3, while prices for the EV5 and EV5 will stretch out to around $50,000. This news was accompanied by some imagery of Kia’s plans for the EV3 compact SUV and the EV4 sedan in concept form, which both share much in the way of the design language utilised for the EV9 and the EV5.

Kia says it hopes to hit an annual sales target of one million electric vehicles sold by 2026, increasing to 1.6 million vehicles by the turn of the decade. The more affordable members of Kia’s burgeoning electric vehicle lineup, like the EV3 compact SUV and EV4 sedan, will play a key role in Kia hitting its sales targets and position it nicely across a broader range of market segments.