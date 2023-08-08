Aston Martin Vantage Secures Back-to-Back Wins in IMSA GTD Pro

Aston Martin Racing is popping the champagne after securing back-to-back wins in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s GTD Pro class after its latest victory at the Road America.

The win, secured by Heart of Racing’s Ross Gunn and Alex Riberas at Wisconsin’s Road America comes as Aston’s first line honours at Road America and gives Aston Martin Racing its 11th IMSA class win.

It also comes after the #23 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 crossed the line in first place at the IMSA’s GT race at Lime Rock Park, giving Heart of Racing a double-class victory.

After Riberas scored pole position with a lap of 2:02.918 in qualifying, he and Gunn were battling the factory Corvette team throughout the race, with the battle only simmering down when the #3 Corvette was forced to serve a penalty in the pits.

Daytona 24-hour champions Roman De Angelis and Marco Sorensen finished in seventh place for the GTD class, allowing them to maintain second place in the championship, 205 points behind the leaders.

“This was a very special win for us today,” says Alex Riberas, “back-to-back wins are not something you experience often.”

“Everyone at Heart of Racing and Aston Martin Racing has been working so hard after a tough start to the year to turn things around and get the momentum behind our backs,” he added.

“This win is a clear indication that we are going in the right direction… now we need to keep on pushing, keep on improving and we can look at the future with plenty of optimism,” Riberas concluded.

The next event in the IMSA calander will see drivers tackle the Virginia International Raceway for the Michelin GT Challenge from the 25th to the 27th of August.