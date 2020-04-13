2020 Hyundai Veloster N teaser confirms new auto transmission (video)

Hyundai’s N performance division has sent out its first official teaser of the new automatic transmission, which will first be offered on the overseas-only Veloster N as part of the 2020 update. The transmission will soon be offered with the i30 N.

The teaser is specifically for the 2020 Veloster N update. However, there are various clues that it is more about the launch of an automatic transmission. At about the halfway point of the video Hyundai says “shift the moment”, and in the description the company says, “shifting ease of an everyday sports car”.

It’s at about the 0:01 mark that you can clearly see a driver’s finger pulling a paddle shifter with a minus symbol on it. It also appears there will be a new driving mode function called “N Grin Shift”, which will have a separate button labelled NGS. We’re guessing this will be for adjusting the shift speeds or characteristics of the transmission.

No specific details have been confirmed about the gearbox just yet. As far as we know it will be a wet-clutch eight-speed auto, based on the eight-speed dual-clutch unit that recently debuted with the new Kia Optima GT and 2021 Sorento, paired with the new 2.5-litre turbo engine.

With an auto option for the Veloster N it should really open up the market for the hot hatch. Up until now all N products (the i30 N and Veloster N) have only been offered with six-speed manual with front-wheel drive.

In other areas, the 2020 update is expected to bring in some minor trim and colour changes, as well as some new seats with illuminated N logos. A Performance Package is also set to be offered as an option, bringing in special 19-inch alloy wheels with performance Pirelli tyres, an e-differential, bigger brakes, and a bi-modal exhaust.

Following the launch of this new Veloster N, a model which is sold in some left-hand drive markets only, the rest of the world (including Australia) will have to wait for the updated i30 N to get their hands on the new automatic. We’d anticipate a debut late this year. Check out the teaser below for a quick look.