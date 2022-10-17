2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 announced for Australia, added power & range

Hyundai Australia is announcing the 2023 update for the IONIQ 5 range, which now includes three variants including a new range-topping EPIQ grade as well as improvements to range and power output.

The updated range now spans from the DYNAMIQ, TECHNIQ to the new EPIQ. All feature a 77.4kWh battery, up from 72.6kWh. Hyundai says despite the bigger battery there has been no change to cabin size or impacts on practicality.

Kicking off with the entry model, it features a single 168kW rear-mounted motor (up from 160kW), offering a range of 507km. That’s up from 481km in the outgoing 2022 model.

In the middle, the TECHNIQ features a twin-motor setup with all-wheel drive. The electric motors now produce a combined 239kW and 605Nm (up from 225kW). This is enough to see 0-100km/h done and dusted in 5.1 seconds. Meanwhile, with the larger battery, the range is now 454km (up from 430km).

The new range-topping EPIQ features the same setup as the mid-spec model, however, it brings in a number of advanced new items such as digital side mirrors (cameras), a heat pump heating system (instead of a conventional electric setup), and a new battery-conditioning system for more efficient performance and charging.

In other areas, Hyundai says it has made some revisions to the handling, including making tweaks to suit the larger battery. The company says it focused on improving bump absorption and body control while “perfectly blending ride comfort and engaging dynamics”, regardless of the road surface.

Lastly, the service intervals have been extended to two years or 30,000km, whichever comes first. The IONIQ 5 continues to be covered by a five-year, unlimited kilometre warranty.

Hyundai Australia says the 2023 range will start arriving in October, however, the EPIQ variant is set to arrive a bit later in the year. Prices start from the following (excluding on-road costs):

2023. Hyundai IONIQ 5 DYNAMIQ: $72,000

2023. Hyundai IONIQ 5 TECHNIQ: $79,500

2023. Hyundai IONIQ 5 EPIQ: $85,000