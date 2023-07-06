All-New Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe & Convertible Revealed, 2024 Australian Arrival

Mercedes-Benz has taken the wraps off an all-new coupe that is set to replace the current-generation C-Class and E-Class open-top and coupe range, with the introduction of the MY24 CLE coupe and convertible.

There’s quite a lot to unpack, so let’s kick off with the dimensions, crack into the engine options and have a look at the technology underneath and inside the cabin.

The CLE measures in at 4850mm long, 1860mm wide, 1428mm tall and has a wheelbase spanning 2865mm, making it 164mm longer than the C-Class Coupe and 15mm longer than the E-Class Coupe, though the wheelbase is 8mm shorter than the E-Class.

The platform picks up double-wishbone assembly with steel springs at the front, while the rear receives a multi-link setup, with the option of adaptive damping and a stiffer set of springs for the optional sports setup.

The CLE comes riding on 18-inch alloys in the base model, with Mercedes offering rims up to 20-inches, for now.

So far, Mercedes has offered up engine details for the CLE in Europe, with all members of the range picking up 48-volt mild-hybrid architecture with a transmission-mounted electric motor throwing 17kW/200Nm into the mix for brief moments.

The action kicks off with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol four-pot in the CLE200 which produces 150kW/320Nm, and a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel in the CLE200d producing 145kW/440Nm.

The mid-range, all-wheel drive CLE 300 4Matic comes powered by the same 2.0-litre unit tuned up to 190kW/400Nm.

The current range-topper, the CLE450 4Matic receives a 3.0-litre inline-six pushing out 280kW/500Nm that translates to a 4.4 second 100km/h sprint, making it the fastest CLE on offer until a future AMG variant is unveiled.

All CLE variants pick up a nine-speed torque-converter automatic transmission.

Fuel economy figures start at 4.7L/100km for the CLE200d, with the CLE200’s best figures standing at 6.4L/100km.

Mercedes has announced plans to introduce a more powerful plug-in hybrid variant of the CLE known as the CLE300e, which is expected to push out around 230kW/550Nm.

The CLE’s cabin picks up a 2+2 seating arrangement with a set of brand new comfort sports seats separated by a tall centre console design, with the CLE borrowing more than a few design cues from the current C-Class.

Technology comes in the form of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 11.9-inch vertically-mounted infotainment display, with the option of Mercedes’ MBUX infotainment system with its trio of high-definition displays.

There’s also an ambient lighting system with 64 colours and the option of a 3D surround sound system from Burmester.

Mercedes says we can expect to see the CLE in both hardtop coupe and soft-top convertible form in the latter stages of 2024; prices and specification details will be offered closer to its arrival next year.